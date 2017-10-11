Donald Trump Mocks Jemele Hill After Suspension from ESPN

President Donald Trump ridiculed ESPN host Jemele Hill after she was suspended from the cable sports network for her comments on Twitter.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, (sic) it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

Hill was suspended by ESPN after she suggested to her Twitter followers that Americans should boycott team owners like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players would be benched if they disrespected the flag. – READ MORE