Joy Behar says Trump is ‘quivering’ after Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday wins (VIDEO)

Everyone on “The View” – even the audience – seemed pumped for Wednesday’s show, which featured some celebration of former Vice President Joe Biden’s win on Super Tuesday.

“I’m sure Trump is quivering in his jodhpurs,” co-host Joy Behar said. For months, “The View” has been touting Biden, whose Super Tuesday showing represented a sharp comeback after he lost the first three primary contests.

ABC’s Jon Karl, who was briefly on the panel, said: “This is the biggest political comeback, the most blindingly fast political comeback at the presidential level that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

“The African American vote saved Biden’s campaign — it’s the single biggest factor by far.”@jonkarl weighs in on the #SuperTuesday results. https://t.co/bhD3FI307S pic.twitter.com/JwrtmD1Xrw — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2020

“View” co-host Meghan McCain also defended her show, pointing to how they all supported Biden before Super Tuesday.

“I have to say this group of people at the table rarely agree on anything,” she said, “but we were all holding out for Biden to the point that all of the women on the show got a lot of criticism because we said don’t count him out … So, “The View” was a little right. Just saying.” – READ MORE

