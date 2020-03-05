Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains

A public high school in Kentucky removed an inspirational Bible verse from the locker room after a “concerned area resident” complained.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) sent a letter to Letcher County Public Schools in Whitesburg, Ky., in November claiming the message above the lockers, along with two other religious messages at other schools in the district, “violates the Constitution” by displaying “religious symbols or messages.”

Bold letters on the wall of the Letcher County Central High School athletic locker room said: “But the Lord is with me like a Mighty Warrior,” with attribution to Jeremiah 20:11. But in February, school officials removed it.

Also scrubbed was a bulletin board message displayed in Fleming Neon Middle School that said, “Jesus is my savior You can’t scare me!” and a prayer for children on the Martha Jane Potter Elementary School’s Facebook page at the beginning of the school year. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --