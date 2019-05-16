Joy Behar of ‘The View’: ‘White Guys’ Who Voted to Restrict Abortion Should Be Sterilized

Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” responded on Wednesday to the news of Alabama’s new and highly restrictive abortion law by suggesting the “white guys” in favor of the measure should undergo forced sterilization.

“Can we look at a picture of the panel of men who did this?” she asked before displaying a graphic during the show with the men who voted for the measure.

“They’re all men — all white guys,” Behar said, answering her own question as the audience laughed.

“Maybe we should make it a law that they should all be required to get a vasectomy — that group in particular,” she added. “That would solve the problem.”

Joy Behar: Men Who Voted for Abortion Ban Should Get Forced Vasectomies! https://t.co/uWs7LFO0mX pic.twitter.com/hZtFeavPSK — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 15, 2019

The law permits abortion in extreme cases in which it is "necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother."


