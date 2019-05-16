House Judiciary Witnesses Confirm Barr Would Have Violated Law by Releasing Unredacted Mueller Report (VIDEO)

Witnesses testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing confirmed that Attorney General William Barr would have been forced to break the law if he complied with the committee’s subpoena to release the unredacted Mueller report.

Towards the tail end of Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, freshman Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) probed the witnesses on whether or not Barr would have broken the law if he had released the unredacted report into Russian election interference, which would have included grand jury material.

MUST WATCH: The Democratic witnesses at the House Judiciary Committee hearing testified that the subpoena committee Democrats issued to AG Barr requires him to violate the law in order to comply. #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/A9b1WKIe6Z — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) May 15, 2019

Three of the witnesses — Yeshiva University law professor Kate Shaw, R Street Institute Senior Fellow Paul Rosenzweig, and Georgia State University law professor Neil Kinkopf — all agreed that the attorney general would have been in violation of the law if he had released the full report. – READ MORE