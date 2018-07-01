Journalists Blame ‘Fake News’ For Shooting, Claim Criticism Is Now Off Limits

Anti-Trump journalists are using the Annapolis shooting to assert that neither President Trump nor anyone else should criticize them any more.

Liberal media outlets have more than lived up to the “fake news” moniker President Trump bestowed on them following the election, after they ginned up the term to excuse Hillary Clinton’s loss. Now they are using the Annapolis shooting to assert they should no longer be criticized by President Trump — or anyone in the press — for shoddy reporting.

The man who killed four journalists inside the Capital Gazette newsroom on Thursday had a long running beef with the paper, because it reported in 2011 he was convicted for harassing a woman online. He sued for defamation, but the judge threw out his case. There is zero evidence his decision to open fire in the newsroom had anything to do with media criticism

Nevertheless, journalists are trying to use the dead reporters as a shield against future criticism of their work.

“I don’t ever want to hear the phrase ‘fake news’ ever again,” tweeted CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

I don’t want to hear the phrase “fake news” ever again. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 29, 2018

Another White House reporter doubled down on his charge that Trump “caused” the shooting, after he learned the shooter’s motive. “I stand by what I said,” Andrew Feinberg tweeted. “You cannot be POTUS, hold rally after rally to attack reporters, calling them fake, disgusting/dishonest & not expect someone to think shooting them is ok.”

I don’t know why this shooter attacked a newsroom, but I do know my very sweet mother just called me in tears because she thinks one of you people who yell at me on Twitter are gonna kill me one day. So maybe we could take this occasion to cool down the media criticism thanks. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 28, 2018

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller asserted journalists should “cool down the media criticism” because of the shooting. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1