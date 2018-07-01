True Pundit

Journalists Blame ‘Fake News’ For Shooting, Claim Criticism Is Now Off Limits

Anti-Trump journalists are using the Annapolis shooting to assert that neither President Trump nor anyone else should criticize them any more.

Liberal media outlets have more than lived up to the “fake news” moniker President Trump bestowed on them following the election, after they ginned up the term to excuse Hillary Clinton’s loss. Now they are using the Annapolis shooting to assert they should no longer be criticized by President Trump — or anyone in the press — for shoddy reporting.

The man who killed four journalists inside the Capital Gazette newsroom on Thursday had a long running beef with the paper, because it reported in 2011 he was convicted for harassing a woman online. He sued for defamation, but the judge threw out his case. There is zero evidence his decision to open fire in the newsroom had anything to do with media criticism

Nevertheless, journalists are trying to use the dead reporters as a shield against future criticism of their work.

“I don’t ever want to hear the phrase ‘fake news’ ever again,” tweeted CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

Another White House reporter doubled down on his charge that Trump “caused” the shooting, after he learned the shooter’s motive. “I stand by what I said,” Andrew Feinberg tweeted. “You cannot be POTUS, hold rally after rally to attack reporters, calling them fake, disgusting/dishonest & not expect someone to think shooting them is ok.”

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller asserted journalists should “cool down the media criticism” because of the shooting. – READ MORE

