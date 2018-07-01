After Brief Stint of Trump-Friendly Commentary, MSNBC Pulls the Plug on Conservative Host’s Show

On Saturday, conservative host Hugh Hewitt announced on his TV show that the current episode would be the last on MSNBC.

“This brings me to an important programming note: This has been the last ‘Hugh Hewitt’ show on MSNBC on Saturday mornings,” he said. “I’m remaining on the network as a contributor, I’ll appear as a guest on MSNBC shows, and I will continue as a guest on ‘Meet the Press.’”

The Hollywood Reporter noted how the show had struggled in ratings, mostly because of MSNBC’s “liberal core audience” and the network’s soft launch of the show.

“Hugh Hewitt, of course, will not do well in the ratings. It’s an obvious mismatch for anyone who cares about ratings,” a one former MSNBC host told THR.

Hewitt’s short tenure as a host also hit a snag when it was revealed he had undisclosed business connections to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.” – READ MORE

