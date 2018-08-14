    True Pundit

    Politics

    Journalist Tells Omarosa to Stop Mentioning Her: She’s ‘Done Enough’ and ‘Crazy Behavior’ is Catching Up

    Posted on by
    Share:

    White House correspondent and CNN analyst, April Ryan, called out Omarosa Manigault-Newman for speaking about her during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

    Manigault-Newman claimed that the White House used Ryan to leak details about the aide’s firing.

    However, Ryan took to Twitter to set the record straight.

    According to Manigault-Newman, the recording that was aired during the interview was taken in the Situation Room, which is supposed to be one of the most highly secure parts of the presidential complex. She also claimed that White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, threatened her and that President Donald Trump was aware that her reputation would be damaged. – READ MORE

    Journalist Tells Omarosa to Stop Mentioning Her: She's 'Done Enough' and 'Crazy Behavior' is Catching Up
    Journalist Tells Omarosa to Stop Mentioning Her: She's 'Done Enough' and 'Crazy Behavior' is Catching Up

    "She’s not a friend, she’s a liar, and I would say she’s evil."

    IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

     

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: