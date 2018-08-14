Journalist Tells Omarosa to Stop Mentioning Her: She’s ‘Done Enough’ and ‘Crazy Behavior’ is Catching Up

White House correspondent and CNN analyst, April Ryan, called out Omarosa Manigault-Newman for speaking about her during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Manigault-Newman claimed that the White House used Ryan to leak details about the aide’s firing.

However, Ryan took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Omarosa! I hear you mentioned me on Meet The Press. Don’t reference me or use my name. Keep my name out of your mouth. You have done enough. Your lies and crazy behavior are catching up to you. Can you say National Security breach? Lawyer up! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 12, 2018

According to Manigault-Newman, the recording that was aired during the interview was taken in the Situation Room, which is supposed to be one of the most highly secure parts of the presidential complex. She also claimed that White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, threatened her and that President Donald Trump was aware that her reputation would be damaged.