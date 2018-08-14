    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    WATCH: Bill De Blasio Gives Insane Analysis Of CNN While On CNN

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lavished praise on CNN while attacking Fox News on Sunday after saying last week that America would be better off if News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, didn’t exist.

    “I feel very angry when I see a media outlet, a corporate giant, a profit-making giant dividing people and creating hatred and negativity and changing our political landscape for the worse,” de Blasio told CNN’s Brian Stelter.

    When pushed by Stelter to explain why he felt the need to criticize News Corp, de Blasio responded by praising CNN and criticizing News Corp for essentially not being like CNN. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: