WATCH: Bill De Blasio Gives Insane Analysis Of CNN While On CNN

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lavished praise on CNN while attacking Fox News on Sunday after saying last week that America would be better off if News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, didn’t exist.

“I feel very angry when I see a media outlet, a corporate giant, a profit-making giant dividing people and creating hatred and negativity and changing our political landscape for the worse,” de Blasio told CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Murdoch's media empire is "dividing people and creating hatred and negativity and changing our political landscape for the worse," @BillDeBlasio told me on today's @ReliableSources. Here's how he reacted when I challenged him https://t.co/6DleOhw7bO pic.twitter.com/fUVAbLjHAW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 12, 2018

When pushed by Stelter to explain why he felt the need to criticize News Corp, de Blasio responded by praising CNN and criticizing News Corp for essentially not being like CNN. – READ MORE