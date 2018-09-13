Journalist Forced To Get Police Involved Amid Death & Rape Threats Over Strong Pro-Life Post

After posting a strong pro-life message on Twitter last week, journalist and commentator D.C. McAllister, a contributor to the Daily Wire and PJ Media, has contacted police and stepped away from social media after a series of “legitimate death and rape threats,” including threats aimed at her family.

At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 6, 2018

Along with the expected outrage from the pro-abortion crowd online, McAllister, a rape survivor, revealed that she began to receive threats outside of Twitter that worried her and her family enough that she felt compelled to contact authorities.

I am facing legit death & rape threats because I have dared to call out women who are hysterical about abortion and to challenge them to be responsible and not to elevate sex to the point that they’re willing to kill human life to avoid their responsibilities. How sick is that? — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 9, 2018

Some of the responses from the left to her revelation about the threats were truly appalling, as PJ Media chronicles here.

A Castro Valley man shouting profanities about President Trump attacked a Republican congressional candidate who was working an election booth at a town festival, threatening him and trying to stab him with a switchblade, authorities and the candidate said Tuesday.

Local media identified the candidate as Republican Rudy Peters, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in November.

Farzad Vincent Fazeli, 35, was jailed after the alleged Sunday attack on Rudy Peters at the Castro Valley Fall Festival. Alameda County prosecutors charged Fazeli on Tuesday with a felony count of making criminal threats and misdemeanor counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon and possessing a switchblade.

“All of a sudden we hear someone screaming, “F— Trump, f— Trump!” Peters recalled. He said the man raised his middle finger and was “standing right in front of the booth.”

Peters had been sitting with Joseph Grcar, a Republican state Assembly candidate. He said they were both “kind of shocked” by the outburst, but that the man seemed like he was walking off. “The next thing you know,” Peters said, “he stops and turns around and says, ‘I’ll show you,’ and runs at the booth.”

Peters said the man grabbed a coffee cup from the table and threw it at him, prompting Peters to come around the table and “grab him.” Peters said he threw him to the ground before the suspect hopped back up, reached into his pocket and grabbed the switchblade.

"He's screaming, 'I'm gonna kill you, motherf—er!'" Peters said. "He had the knife, but the blade wouldn't shoot out."