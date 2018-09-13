LINDSEY GRAHAM DEFENDS TRUMP: OBAMA ‘POLITICIZED’ THE DOJ

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina defended President Donald Trump on Tuesday against ongoing accusations that Trump’s administration politicized the FBI and Department of Justice, deflecting the blame squarely on former President Barack Obama.

I completely support House Republican efforts to have President Trump declassify the FISA warrant applications, the Bruce Ohr/Chris Steele interactions, and all other relevant information regarding allegations of corruption in the DOJ & FBI. https://t.co/emTWtVNFU6 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 11, 2018

“I completely support House Republicans efforts to have President Trump declassify the FISA warrant applications, the Bruce Ohr/Christ Steele interactions, and all other relevant information regarding allegations of corruption in the DOJ & FBI,” Graham tweeted. – READ MORE

Former President Obama criticized President Trump on Friday for politicizing the Department of Justice, saying that members of both parties should be concerned with that behavior.

OBAMA: "It should not be a partisan issue to say that we do not pressure the AG or the FBI to use the criminal justice system as a cudgel to punish our political opponents, or to explicitly call on the AG to protect members of our own party from prosecution…not a hypothetical!" pic.twitter.com/EQ6HbsJ3S9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2018

Obama’s remarks were critical of a tweet the president wrote criticizing the Justice Department for investigations of two Republican congressman. Trump criticized Justice’s actions, saying they would make it more difficult for Republicans to hold the House. – READ MORE