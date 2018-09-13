    True Pundit

    LINDSEY GRAHAM DEFENDS TRUMP: OBAMA ‘POLITICIZED’ THE DOJ

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina defended President Donald Trump on Tuesday against ongoing accusations that Trump’s administration politicized the FBI and Department of Justice, deflecting the blame squarely on former President Barack Obama.

    “I completely support House Republicans efforts to have President Trump declassify the FISA warrant applications, the Bruce Ohr/Christ Steele interactions, and all other relevant information regarding allegations of corruption in the DOJ & FBI,” Graham tweeted. – READ MORE

    Former President Obama criticized President Trump on Friday for politicizing the Department of Justice, saying that members of both parties should be concerned with that behavior.

    Obama’s remarks were critical of a tweet the president wrote criticizing the Justice Department for investigations of two Republican congressman. Trump criticized Justice’s actions, saying they would make it more difficult for Republicans to hold the House. – READ MORE

