Jordan Scorches Dems for Being ‘Hellbent on Impeaching’ Trump: ‘Americans Deserve More’

Jordan, House Judiciary Committee member, penned a USA Today op-ed published late Monday where he torched congressional Democrats for “trying to impeach” the president “because they know they can’t remove President Trump otherwise.”

“Here’s the problem: Democrats are basing these latest allegations on a whistleblower complaint full of secondhand, hearsay information about a call with the Ukrainian president. The whistleblower was not on the call. A call transcript, released by President Trump, shows no quid pro quo of any kind. And as for the allegation of pressure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, ‘Nobody pushed me.’”

“But Americans won’t hear these facts from Democrats,” Jordan added. “Democrats have already prejudged the case, and now they need to deliver for the left-wing special interests hellbent on impeaching President Trump.”

The Republican lawmaker claimed that the president has had “unprecedented transparency” when the White House publicly released the transcript of the phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jordan concluded: “Americans deserve more.” – READ MORE