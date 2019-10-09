Farrow: Weinstein Leveraged Clinton Connections To Kill Sexual Harassment Story

A new book from reporter Ronan Farrow claims that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein tried to use his close connection with 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to kill a story about sexual assault allegations lodged by multiple women.

The Hollywood Reporter got a sneak peek at Farrow’s newest book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. In it, the former NBC reporter outlines the various tactics Weinstein used to get the network to spike reporting about the Hollywood producer’s sexual harassment and assault of dozens of women. At one point, Weinstein — a longtime Democratic megadonor and fundraiser — “attempted to leverage his long-term relationship with Hillary Clinton to pressure Farrow,” according to the Reporter.

In summer 2017, while Farrow was trying to lock down an interview with Clinton for his foreign policy book — while also still working on the Weinstein story — he received a call from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, who told him that the “big story” Farrow was working on was a “concern for us.” Then, in September 2017, according to an email cited in the book, Weinstein wrote to Deborah Turness, the ex-president of NBC News who now runs NBC News International, to propose a docuseries on Clinton. “Your Hillary doc series sounds absolutely stunning,” Turness responded.

Weinstein’s most successful line of attack was leveraging NBC’s Today anchor Matt Lauer’s own history of sexual misconduct, according to Farrow. “Weinstein made it known to the network that he was aware of Lauer’s behavior and capable of revealing it,” he writes. Farrow also reports for the first time that Lauer’s treatment of women at NBC necessitated seven-figure payments and nondisclosure agreements. – READ MORE