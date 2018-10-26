Jon Tester Continues to Brag About Hunting Despite Years Without License

Sen. Jon Tester (D-mont.) Talked About Hunting During An October 25 Interview Without Mentioning That He Has Not Had A Montana Hunting License In Six Years.

Oh man, NRA D-Rated @JonTester really stepped in it tonight. Claims he goes hunting but hasn't had a hunting license in SIX YEARS! Just another Washington liberal …. #mtsen #mtpol pic.twitter.com/oLEBUsZ8XD — Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) October 25, 2018

On September 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Tester voted for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s post-Orlando Pulse gun control package. On October 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Tester voted with gun control Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) against both of President Trump’s pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Fox News noted that although Tester campaigns on his love for hunting, he has not had a Montana hunting license in six years.