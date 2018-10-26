Bernie Kerik on Mail Bomb Investigation: ‘They’ll Have a Target in Sight Within 2 or 3 Days’

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik Explained How Authorities Will Likely Apprehend The Perpetrator(S) Who Sent Mail Bombs To Top Democrat Party Figures, Offering His Analysis In An Interview With Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Kerik, who led the New York Police Department (NYPD) during the 9/11 terror attacks, told hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that mobile phone data will likely assist investigators in their pursuit of whoever committed the aforementioned crimes.

“They have a ton of evidence,” said Kerik. “The packing, the delivery method. Somebody mentioned the Unabomber today, and that it took so long to get him. For one, he sent out one device every few years. But at the end of the day, technology today, where can you go in today’s world where you’re not captured on video, somehow. It’s almost impossible. The possibility of you being captured on video, the possibility of them being able to analyze phone records from cell phones.”

Kerik added, “The good news is nobody was hurt. None of these devices detonated. I don’t know if they had the ability to detonate, if they were crudely made, I don’t know.”

"I would predict, based on what I've seen, that the investigators will have a target in sight within two or three days," speculated Kerik.