John Kerry’s thread about the Iran Deal and Netanyahu’s presentation is NAUSEATING

Posted on by
Former Secretary of State John Kerry put together a thread praising the Iran nuclear deal that he and the Obama administration put together under the guise of stopping the rogue regime’s nuclear proliferation.

Clearly, as the presentation by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined yesterday, the agreement has not stopped Iran from nuking up.

Actually, we think he was having to hold the press conference because the deal is NOT working. But you go with that. – READ MORE

Revisionism at best.

