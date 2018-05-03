John Kerry’s thread about the Iran Deal and Netanyahu’s presentation is NAUSEATING

Former Secretary of State John Kerry put together a thread praising the Iran nuclear deal that he and the Obama administration put together under the guise of stopping the rogue regime’s nuclear proliferation.

Clearly, as the presentation by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined yesterday, the agreement has not stopped Iran from nuking up.

Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement – because the threat was real and had to be stopped. It's working! That’s why Israeli security experts are speaking out. 1/4 — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 1, 2018

Actually, we think he was having to hold the press conference because the deal is NOT working. But you go with that. – READ MORE

