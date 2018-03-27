John Kasich coy on potential 2020 Trump primary challenge

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich wouldn’t say whether he would heed the call of his friend, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, to challenge President Trump in 2020.

“Anything that I do in politics, I would put a little bit more delicately, but I would say I have always been very agressive in promoting the things that I believe in” said Mr. Kasich on Sunday, adding that the most important thing for a leader to do right now is to bring people together.

“Too much division, too much confusion, too much erosion in the values that our mothers and fathers have taught us, we have to stop that” he said on CNN’s State of the Union. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1