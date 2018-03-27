Father of Slain Parkland Student Shares What Sheriff’s Deputy Told Him: He Could Have Saved Everybody (VIDEO)

Andrew Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was killed during the shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and he knows his daughter could be alive today if the sheriff’s deputy had acted.

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Peterson, the school’s armed resource officer, was stationed outside when the shooting began and never entered the building.

His decision to remain outside has largely been criticized and he decided to retire after being suspended by Broward County Sheriff Scot Israel.

In a video published on Friday, one day before the gun control rally, “March for Our Lives,” Pollack shared the deputy’s own words. – READ MORE

