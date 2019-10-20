John Kasich calls for Trump’s impeachment, sending CNN into ‘breaking news’ frenzy (VIDEO)

CNN sounded the “breaking news” alarm Friday after Republican John Kasich — a CNN contributor and frequent critic of President Trump — bucked the GOP and expressed his support for impeachment.

After hearing Mulvaney’s comments, I now believe that @realDonaldTrump should be impeached by the US House and face a trial in the US Senate. This is not a decision I’ve made lightly, but it’s clear now that a line was crossed. This is an abuse of power. Action must be taken. pic.twitter.com/5p3QGmp8YN — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 18, 2019

“And I say it with great sadness,” Kasich, a former governor of Ohio, explained after confirming his stand against the president.

CNN immediately treated Kasich’s remarks as a bombshell, posting a graphic on screen that read, “Just in: GOP’s Kasich: Trump deserves to be impeached.”

In addition, a report on CNN’s website, calling Kasich’s remarks “breaking news,” was placed prominently on the network’s homepage.

Kasich, who stepped down as governor of Ohio in January because of term limits, finished second behind Trump in the 2016 New Hampshire primary. But he dropped out of the race after being unable to win any subsequent primaries, except in his home state.