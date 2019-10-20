Watch Al Green Admit to Election Interference on Live TV ‘If We Don’t Impeach, Trump Might Get Reelected’ (VIDEO)

In what can only be called a raw exposure of the Dem’s true intentions, impeachment-crazed Congressman Al Green actually told the world why Trump had to be impeached.

During an appearance on MSNBC Saturday, Green said that he’s “concerned if Democrats don’t impeach “this president, he will get re-elected.”

So, not only is Green admitting the actual reason why they’re desperate to impeach President Trump, but he’s also admitting to blatant election collusion and interference. Because that’s what this is. The Democrats are manufacturing impeachment in order to interfere and “throw” the 2020 election their way. – READ MORE