John James Announces 2020 Senate Run

Detroit businessman John James announced his decision to challenge first-term Democratic senator Gary Peters in Michigan in 2020 Thursday.

“After careful deliberation and thoughtful prayer, I believe that the time again is to serve,” he told Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

James, a 37-year-old African American combat veteran and CEO, will give the U.S. Senate a second run after losing to Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018. Despite his loss, many Republicans rallied in support of James after what they saw as a successful campaign that had exceeded expectations. President Donald Trump called James “a spectacular young star of the future” and reportedly considered him to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations earlier this year. – READ MORE