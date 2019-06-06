One person claps after Bernie Sanders crashes Walmart shareholders meeting, demands wealth redistribution

Bernie Sanders may get at least one vote from Walmart shareholders after he crashed their meeting today and called for a “living wage” for the company’s employees.

Sanders, who was presenting a proposal on behalf of worker Carolyn Davis, had three minutes to address shareholders.

Sanders introduced a resolution that shareholders would “urge the board to adopt the policy of promoting significant representation of employee perspectives” by including employees on the board of directors.

The Vermont socialist lamented the income disparities between the Walton family and the company’s CEO, and hourly workers. – READ MORE