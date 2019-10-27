John Brennan Is Quiet on Social Media as #SpyGate Probe Heats Up

Where’s John Brennan?

The once outspoken social media warrior has gone quiet on his Twitter account.

People haven’t heard from the brazen anti-Trumper there in nearly nine days.

This is the last tweet that Brennan put out — on October 18, at 5:33 p.m. — before going dark on his Twitter account: “Read SamanthajPower’s terrific memoir, ‘The Education of an Idealist,’ to understand what it takes to be a national security professional,” he wrote.

“As Mr. Trump seeks to politicize foreign policy, I salute our diplomats for standing firm & remaining faithful to their oath of office,” he added.

“I’m supposedly going to be interviewed by Mr. Durham as part of this non-investigation… I don’t understand the predication of this worldwide effort to try to uncover dirt… that would discredit that investigation in 2016” – @JohnBrennan w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/FqDbIW9P41 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 2, 2019

During an appearance on MSNBC on October 2, Brennan first announced he would be interviewed by U.S Attorney John Durham.

Brennan appeared nervous, in my opinion, during that interview as he discussed the #SpyGate investigation with host Nicolle Wallace. – READ MORE