‘CLOSED ON SUNDAY’: Kanye West’s Ode To Chick-fil-A Draws Hate

To say Kanye West is a lightning rod would be making the understatement of the year. And like Madonna over the decades, West just keeps finding new ways to re-invent himself — and be controversial.

He’s done it again with his new album, “Jesus Is King.” West vowed not to “sleep until this album is out,” and after 16 months, he released it on Friday.

On the album is a song titled, “Closed on Sundays.” It’s an ode to Chick-fil-A’s famous policy of being closed on the weekend day, the Sabbath, the day of the Lord.

“Closed on Sunday, you’re my Chick-fil-A,” West sings in the song. “Hold the selfies, put the ’Gram away, Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray.”

When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe

Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

You’re my number one, with the lemonade

Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave

