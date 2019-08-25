Joe Walsh Will Primary Trump in 2020 — I’m Running Because Trump Is Unfit, ‘He’s Nuts’

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning that he is running for president as a Republican, challenging President Trump in the GOP primary race, while delivering a blistering attack on the president’s character and qualifications.

Walsh blasted the president for his social media habits and general behavior.

NEWEST ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICAN JOE WALSH TRIES TO SHED HISTORY OF INCENDIARY REMARKS

“I’m running because he’s unfit; somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative,” Walsh said. “The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum — he’s a child.”

At the same time, Walsh recognized that he himself is guilty of the same behavior as the president, and even played a part in the division in Washington that led to Trump’s election.

“I helped create Trump,” the Tea Party favorite told ABC News‘ George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Sunday morning. “I feel responsible for that.”

Walsh claimed that Trump was “tweeting us into a recession” and warned that “he’ll tweet us into war.” – READ MORE