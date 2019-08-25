Rashida Tlaib says Trump is ‘scared’ of her and the ‘Squad’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has claimed that President Trump is “scared” of her and her fellow “Squad” members in the wake of her canceled trip to Israel and the subsequent feud with the president.

“It’s been very clear to me, especially this last week, that he’s scared of us,” Tlaib said in an interview with The Guardian that was published Saturday. “He’s afraid of women of color … because we’re not afraid of him and we’re not afraid to speak up and say that we have a white supremacist in the White House who has a hate agenda.”

“He’s afraid because we have a real agenda for the American people,” she said.

Trump has frequently scrapped with the four progressive congresswomen – Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. – since they entered Congress in January.

The most recent battle came last week when Omar and Tlaib, known for their strong criticisms of Israel, were blocked from traveling to the country. Israel later granted permission to Tlaib to visit her Palestinian grandmother, but Tlaib decided she did not want to abide by the restrictions placed on her about promoting boycotts of Israel. – READ MORE