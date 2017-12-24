Joe Scarborough: Conservatives ‘would have raised holy hell’ if Clinton, Obama ‘slandered’ the FBI like Trump

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said conservatives “would have raised holy hell” if former Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama made comments about the FBI like President Trump has done recently.

If Bill Clinton or Barack Obama slandered the FBI or any law enforcement officers the way Trump does, conservatives would have raised holy hell. Now most are accomplices with their silence.

Good luck in 2018, boys. #ByeBye — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 23, 2017

Scarborough’s comments come hours after Trump took to Twitter to criticize top FBI officials, including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former Director James Comey.

Facing criticism from Republicans, McCabe will reportedly retire in early 2018. – READ MORE

