Syrian Migrant Living in Sweden Arrested For Plotting Terror Attack in Copenhagen

Danish authorities have arrested and charged a 30-year-old Syrian asylum seeker living in Sweden, believed to have attempted a terrorist attack last November.

Danish police arrested the 30-year-old on Thursday in a joint operation that also involved members of the Danish intelligence services. So far they have failed to identify the suspect in custody, though they have suspicions that he was working with another suspected terrorist who was arrested in Germany, Reuters reports.

According to investigators, the man was working with another Syrian who was arrestedlast year at the Danish border with Germany after being found in possession possessing explosives, 17,000 matches, radio equipment, and an ignition device. The 20-year-old was charged with terrorism offences earlier this year and is believed to have links to the Islamic State.

According to Danish police, the man arrested Thursday had planned to join the arrested 20-year-old and attack random people with knives in Copenhagen, and potentially detonate several explosives.. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *