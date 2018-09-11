JOE SCARBOROUGH CALLS TRUMP A ‘FAR GRAVER THREAT’ TO AMERICA THAN 9/11 ATTACKERS

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called President Donald Trump’s actions a “far graver threat to the idea of America” than the 9/11 attackers, Tuesday on “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough claimed tragedies like 9/11 bring people closer together, while the president continues to tear them apart.

“If you strip America of its ideas, forget about knocking down buildings in the financial district — forget about running planes into the Pentagon. Those are tragedies, but those tragedies bring us closer together,” he said. “America is an idea. You gut America of that idea, that’s when you do the most harm to America.”

Scarborough listed negative aspects of the Trump administration and called them a "threat" to the country.