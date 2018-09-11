Politics Security
Benghazi Hero Tanto Gets Suspended Again — Twice in a Week — from Twitter But He Won’t Back Down
Twitter suspended Kris Paronto for a second time this week after the Benghazi hero shared a screen shot of the tweet that originally resulted in a 12 hour suspension.
It all began on Friday when Paronto mocked an anti-Trump Twitter account that bragged about how former President Barack Obama had killed Osama bin Laden. Ironically, the person being taunted by the anti-Trumper was the Navy SEAL who actually did kill bin Laden.
After his suspension was over, Paronto tweeted out a screen shot of the tweet he was forced to delete and wrote:
After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr
Paronto was then suspended by Twitter for this tweet and forced to delete it.
But Paronto refuses to back down:
I apologize all you @BarackObama minions, I was completely out of line telling Fox that BHusseinObama&I should be closed room to settle our differences for him leaving us to die in Libya then him & his media lying about it. Thank you for the correction Pres. Trump 🇺🇸. https://t.co/ZiyvRzj0Z6
— Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Twitter suspended Benghazi hero Kris Paronto for a second time this week over a tweet critical of Barack Obama.