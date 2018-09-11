Benghazi Hero Tanto Gets Suspended Again — Twice in a Week — from Twitter But He Won’t Back Down

Twitter suspended Kris Paronto for a second time this week after the Benghazi hero shared a screen shot of the tweet that originally resulted in a 12 hour suspension.

It all began on Friday when Paronto mocked an anti-Trump Twitter account that bragged about how former President Barack Obama had killed Osama bin Laden. Ironically, the person being taunted by the anti-Trumper was the Navy SEAL who actually did kill bin Laden.

After his suspension was over, Paronto tweeted out a screen shot of the tweet he was forced to delete and wrote:

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr

Paronto was then suspended by Twitter for this tweet and forced to delete it.

But Paronto refuses to back down:

I apologize all you @BarackObama minions, I was completely out of line telling Fox that BHusseinObama&I should be closed room to settle our differences for him leaving us to die in Libya then him & his media lying about it. Thank you for the correction Pres. Trump 🇺🇸. https://t.co/ZiyvRzj0Z6 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018

READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1