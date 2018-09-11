    True Pundit

    Benghazi Hero Tanto Gets Suspended Again — Twice in a Week — from Twitter But He Won’t Back Down

    Posted on by
    Twitter suspended Kris Paronto for a second time this week after the Benghazi hero shared a screen shot of the tweet that originally resulted in a 12 hour suspension.

    It all began on Friday when Paronto mocked an anti-Trump Twitter account that bragged about how former President Barack Obama had killed Osama bin Laden. Ironically, the person being taunted by the anti-Trumper was the Navy SEAL who actually did kill bin Laden.

    After his suspension was over, Paronto tweeted out a screen shot of the tweet he was forced to delete and wrote:

    After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr

    Paronto was then suspended by Twitter for this tweet and forced to delete it.

    But Paronto refuses to back down:

    Twitter suspended Benghazi hero Kris Paronto for a second time this week over a tweet critical of Barack Obama.

