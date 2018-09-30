Joe diGenova: Kavanaugh Inquisition Is Our Future with Democrats in Power

Former U.s. Attorney Joe Digenova Framed Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings With Christine Blasey Ford And Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh As Glimpses Of America’s Future With Democrat Congressional Majorities. He Offered His Remarks In A Friday Interview With Breitbart News Editor-in-chief Alex Marlow On Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Daily.

DiGenova said, “What you saw on display by the Democrats on that committee was the raw political power that they will wield against people of goodwill, and all you have to do to know that is what’s going to happen is look at what the IRS did to conservative groups under Lois Lerner and John Koskinen.”

DiGenova continued, “This is the future of our country if the Democrats get control of the House and Senate. They are vile people. There is nothing good anymore to be said about the Democratic Party. They have eschewed all integrity [and] honesty in pursuit of power. They are an ugly people, and they need to be beaten down politically and defeated.”

DiGenova described the dual Ford-Kavanaugh hearings as politically damaging for Democrats.

“I think the Democrats’ worst nightmare occurred, and that is that Christine Blasey Ford testified,” said diGenova. “It was a terrible mistake, because what you saw was a terribly troubled woman with deep emotional problems.” – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE