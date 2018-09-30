INGRAHAM: FLAKE ‘SOUNDED LIKE AN OUT-OF-TOUCH NARCISSIST’

To Ingraham, after Flake was “accosted by a liberal smear storm in the form of people who say they’ve been sexually abused” he simply “couldn’t stand the heat” and changed his position. Former Trump campaign staffer David Bossie agreed, saying that Flake got “bullied by some of these protesters but also by Senate Democrats.”

“So this was a big ruse,” said the Fox News host. “It’s not about Dr. Ford. This is about digging up new dirt or doing whatever it is they do over there to get people to come forward 36 years later.”

“I’m sorry, but I thought Jeff Flake sounded like an out-of-touch narcissist today with these comments,” she continued. “Like, ‘I’m Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, I’m going to save the whole process.’ The process was polluted by an uncorroborated allegation being used to smear a man who’s been in public life for almost three decades. So Jeff Flake, sorry, you’re a little late for that one.” – READ MORE

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

“I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader’s request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a “supplemental” background check “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” – READ MORE