Joe Biden Urges Voters to Make 2020 the Year for Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden launched into the New Year by urging voters to make 2020 the year for gun control.

Biden did this while re-tweeting an Associated Press story which showed an elevated number of mass killings in the U.S. in 2019.

Ironically, the list was not simply about firearm-related killings, it included killings carried out with axes, knives, and other weapons too.

Moreover, the AP story showed California–the state with more gun control than any other–also had the most “mass slayings” of any state in 2019. – READ MORE

