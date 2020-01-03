Joe Biden Urges Voters to Make 2020 the Year for Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden launched into the New Year by urging voters to make 2020 the year for gun control.

Biden did this while re-tweeting an Associated Press story which showed an elevated number of mass killings in the U.S. in 2019.

2019 was a year of record violence — it will be a moral failure if we allow 2020 to be the same. We have to elect leaders with the courage to take on the @NRA and pass common-sense gun safety reform. We have to end this epidemic. https://t.co/Qhv4SVzc9X — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 31, 2019

Ironically, the list was not simply about firearm-related killings, it included killings carried out with axes, knives, and other weapons too.

Moreover, the AP story showed California–the state with more gun control than any other–also had the most “mass slayings” of any state in 2019. – READ MORE