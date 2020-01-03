Sweden Sees over 230 Bombings and Explosions in 2019

Sweden saw a large rise in the number of explosions and bombings last year, with the Crime Prevention Council (BRÅ) estimating at least 236 incidents in the first 11 months of 2019.

The BRÅ figures are a stark rise from the previous year, where 162 incidents were recorded for all 12 months of 2018, broadcaster SVT reports.

According to Stefan Hector of the Swedish police authority National Operations Department (NOA), the nature of the bombings and explosions has changed over the last year.

“Before, we were seeing hand grenades being used. Now, we see homemade charges, instead, like weapons used in conflict. These are used either to hurt or intimidate, but now there is a new recklessness as the bombings occur in places where members of the public are put at risk. The bombers are indifferent to the fact that people could be hurt,” he said.

"The phenomenon of explosives as weapons in conflicts is relatively new. This means that we have considerable uncertainty as to where the parts for the explosive charges come from," Hector added.