Joe Biden Undercuts Own Electability Strategy: ‘Almost Anybody’ Could Beat Trump

Joe Biden undercut the “electability” strategy his campaign team has been pushing rigorously in recent weeks, claiming on Thursday that “almost anybody” could beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden, who has argued that he is the best candidate to win back the White House for Democrats, made remarks during an interview in South Carolina for the Washington Post’s Cape Up podcast with Jonathan Capehart. During the interview, Capehart told Biden an anecdote about how his Aunt Gloria was supporting him, although she preferred other candidates because she believes “it’s gonna take an old white person to beat an old white person.”

“Well, I hope she’s wrong. I don’t think that’s the case,” Biden said before arguing many African Americans held the same perspective because of an “overwhelming concern about Trump remaining as president.”

“Your aunt could be right. I don’t think she is, when the assertion is made that … the only person that can beat Trump is, ‘an old white guy,’” he added. “I just think that … there’s other people in the race who can beat Trump.”

When pushed to answer if he had a specific candidate in mind, Biden replied nonchalantly that “almost anybody” could beat Trump in the general election.

"Well, I think almost anybody," he said. "They'd all make a better president than Trump, no matter who's left in the race."