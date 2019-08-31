‘You’re visible now, you scumbag’ — Trump campaign manager lashes out at media targeting his wife

“ are liars trying to write a dirty story about my wife. I own all my companies,” Parscale tweeted Friday. “My wife is member on some of them to do filings and bookkeeping.”

.@cnn are liars trying to write a dirty story about my wife. I own all my companies. My wife is member on some of them to do filings and bookkeeping. This is a disgusting trick to make a very simple thing look nefarious. Her last name is Parscale, what would that hide? — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 30, 2019

“This is a disgusting trick to make a very simple thing look nefarious,” he added. “Her last name is Parscale, what would that hide?”

He called out a CNN editor in a second tweet, adding, “You’re visible now, you scumbag.”

The CNN story questioned payments made to Parscale’s wife from a pro-Trump super PAC named America First Action that was first established in 2017. The report documents $910,000 paid to Red State Data and Digital, which is founded by Candice Parscale. – READ MORE