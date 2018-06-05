Joe Biden Still Teasing 2020 Run for White House

Former Vice President And Many-time Candidate For President Joe Biden Is Teasing Yet Another Run For The White House, This Time Telling Reporters That He Will Have A Decision For 2020 By The End Of The Year.

As a testing ground for what would be his third official run for the White House on top of the many times he “explored” the idea, Biden has engaged in a growing list of appearances as he stumps for other candidates in the 2018 midterm cycle, NBC News reported.

Barack Obama’s VP told the media that he would not make any decisions about throwing his well-worn hat into the ring for the Democrat nomination in 2020 until after the 2018 elections are over. But he has not ruled out another try for the White House.

Biden ran a disastrous campaign in 1988 when he was derailed and bowed out early after confronting a series of plagiarism charges — not only in his campaign speeches but also in papers when he was in law school.

But the former Senator from Delaware has floated himself as a candidate for president or actually started a campaign in nearly every presidential election since 1988. He launched a second serious bid in 2008, facing down then-Sen. Barack Obama, but bowed out early again when he was not able to win enough primary voters to knock Obama out of the race. Biden garnered only one percent in the Iowa caucuses in 2008, and in all his attempts to run for the White House, he has never come close to winning the Democrat primaries.

If he were to be elected in 2020, he would be 78 years old and would be the oldest president on inauguration day in U.S. history. – READ MORE

