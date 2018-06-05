True Pundit

Uncategorized

Cher: ‘Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison’

Posted on by
Share:

Pop Icon Cher Has Joined The Chorus Of Liberals Demanding That Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt Be Imprisoned For His Alleged Crimes Against Nature.

The “Believe” singer took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.”

Cher followed that missive with another, saying, “I Hope Any poison He’s Allowed To come in contact with innocentChildren,comes back to him 10,000 TIMES.”

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1003470401459011584

The singer and actress was responding to an article by the left-wing group Think Progress that accuses Pruitt of jeopardizing public safety by rolling back Obama-era regulations on risk management.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Cher: 'Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison'
Cher: 'Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison'

Pop icon Cher has joined the chorus of liberals demanding that Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt be imprisoned for his alleged crimes against nature.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: