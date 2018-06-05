The singer and actress was responding to an article by the left-wing group Think Progress that accuses Pruitt of jeopardizing public safety by rolling back Obama-era regulations on risk management.- READ MORE
Cher: ‘Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison’
Pop Icon Cher Has Joined The Chorus Of Liberals Demanding That Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt Be Imprisoned For His Alleged Crimes Against Nature.
The “Believe” singer took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.”
Cher followed that missive with another, saying, “I Hope Any poison He’s Allowed To come in contact with innocentChildren,comes back to him 10,000 TIMES.”
Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.
— Cher (@cher) June 4, 2018
