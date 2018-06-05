Cher: ‘Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison’

Pop Icon Cher Has Joined The Chorus Of Liberals Demanding That Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt Be Imprisoned For His Alleged Crimes Against Nature.

The “Believe” singer took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.”

Cher followed that missive with another, saying, “I Hope Any poison He’s Allowed To come in contact with innocentChildren,comes back to him 10,000 TIMES.”

Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.

https://t.co/0VuKB7LX8t — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1003470401459011584