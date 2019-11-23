Joe Biden says he’s ‘angered’ by Lindsey Graham opening probe into his son’s dealings in Ukraine (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Joe Biden responded on Friday to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) opening a probe into his dealings in Ukraine during his time as vice president, and he said he was “angered” and “disappointed.”

Graham has admitted to being an admirer of Biden in the past, and has praised him highly as his friend and a decent person.

Biden tells @donlemon he’s “embarrassed by” Graham’s actions after senator asks Pompeo to turn over docs related to Hunter and Ukraine “Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden says, adding Trump is “holding power” over him pic.twitter.com/sjNjQV7Ogp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 22, 2019

“There’s asking Lindsey Graham, they have him under their thumb right now, they know he knows if he comes out against Trump, he’s got a real tough road for re-election. Number one,” Biden said to CNN’s Don Lemon.

“I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered, by the fact, he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this,” he added.

On Thursday, Graham officially opened an investigation into charges of abuse of power by Biden in relation to actions he took in Ukraine that could have benefitted a company his son was working with at the time.