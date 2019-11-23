Dem Rep: Trump ‘Trying to Use the Court System’ Is ‘Obstruction of Justice’

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) argued Friday that President Donald Trump seeking legal recourse in U.S. courts amounts “in and of itself [to] obstruction of justice.”

“We’re not going to fall into their tactics of delay and trying to use the court system. That is, in and of itself, obstruction of justice and that’s what the president does not seem to understand,” she said.

Jayapal echoed the sentiments of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who also raised the question of obstruction at a Thursday press conference. Jayapal said appealing to the judiciary to prevent testimony from administration figures would undermine Congress’s ability to hold Trump accountable.

"We are not going to allow the president to use obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress to stop us by saying 'well, we need to call more witnesses,'" Jayapal said.