Joe Biden Quotes Mao Zedong; Senior Adviser Called Mao ‘Favorite Political Philosopher’

Joe Biden cited a quote made famous by Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong during a digital fundraising speech with former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said on Monday evening to the 14 wealthy donors who attended the digital fundraising session.

According to the pool reporter who watched the event, Biden then cited the Chinese proverb, “Women hold up half the sky.”

The phrase comes from a proclamation by Mao in the mid-20th century that helped grant certain rights to women in China. The phrase became commonplace in China at the time, often appearing on pieces of propaganda in factories or other industrial areas. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --