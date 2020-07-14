Washington Post Editor Says Texas Rangers’ ‘Violent And Racist’ Name ‘Must Go’

A Washington Post editor said Monday that the Texas Rangers team name “must go.”

On the same day that the National Football League’s Washington Redskins announced it would do away with its 93-year-old team name, Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah said that the Major League Baseball team must deal with “the violent and racist implications of its name.”

“To know the full history of the Texas Rangers is to understand that the team’s name is not so far off from being called the Texas Klansmen,” Attiah wrote in an op-ed for the liberal newspaper.

Attiah, who grew up in Dallas, reminisced about going to Rangers games with her father as a child, but said at the time she didn’t know the Rangers “were a cruel, racist force when it came to the nonwhites who inhabited the beautiful and untamed Texas territory.”

The Texas Rangers were unofficially created by Stephen F. Austin in 1823 as a statewide investigative law enforcement agency, headquartered in the capital of Austin. The Rangers stopped the assassination of President William Howard Taft and pursued such outlaws as Bonnie and Clyde. More than 120 have died in the line of duty. – READ MORE

