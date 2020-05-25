Joe Biden: One Thing People in Jail Have in Common, They ‘Can’t Read’

Joe Biden (D), during a Friday appearance on the Breakfast Club radio program, suggested that people in jail have a few things in common, one of which is they “can’t read.”

The Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee made the remarks during a conversation defending his support of anti-crime bills in the 1990s, which critics say led to increased incarceration of black Americans, particularly due to heavier prison sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

“You take a look at my record. People talk about the crime bill. crime bill didn’t increase mass incarceration. Other things increased mass incarceration,” Biden said, adding that the effort “did, in fact, bring down violent crime in black communities as well.”

Biden said he, along with “my colleagues in a black caucus in the United States Congress,” has been fighting to change the “entire prison system for one that is punishment to rehabilitation” before explaining the three things he believes incarcerated individuals have in common.

“There’s only a couple things everybody has in common in jail,” Biden began. “One is they were the victims of abuse, or their kids were, or their or the mother was. Number two, can’t read,” he stated, offering no elaboration. – READ MORE

