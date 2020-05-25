Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee Claims That Biden Did Not Really Make Bigoted ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark (VIDEO)

Share:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) falsely suggested late last week that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not really make his “you ain’t black” remark that was widely condemned as racist and arrogant.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Lee made the false claim during an appearance on Fox News when asked about the remark during an interview with anchor Bret Baier. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.