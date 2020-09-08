Joe Biden NYT Op-ed in 2011: ‘China’s Rise Isn’t Our Demise’

Former Vice President Joe Biden penned an op-ed in the New York Times in 2011 declaring: “China’s Rise Isn’t Our Demise.”

Biden wrote: Some here and in the region see China’s growth as a threat, entertaining visions of a cold-war-style rivalry or great-power confrontation. Some Chinese worry that our aim in the Asia-Pacific is to contain China’s rise.

I reject these views. … I remain convinced that a successful China can make our country more prosperous, not less.

(…)

As trade and investment bind us together, we have a stake in each other’s success. On issues from global security to global economic growth, we share common challenges and responsibilities — and we have incentives to work together. That is why our administration has worked to put our relationship on a stable footing.

Read Biden’s full op-ed here.

A separate article in the New York Times last weekend noted that Biden had supported China’s increasing global role, in the hope “of transforming China through trade.” – READ MORE

