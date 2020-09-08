Joe Biden admits his national mask mandate idea is unconstitutional (VIDEO)

On Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted that his proposal to implement a national mask mandate is unconstitutional.
Time and again, Biden has called for a federal mandate and often pointed out how such an action was a prime example of how he would, as president, handle the coronavirus pandemic differently than President Donald Trump.
Biden now says a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional and he wouldn’t do it.
This is a full 180-degree reversal. pic.twitter.com/cSxo6Q5LCD
— Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) September 7, 2020
Biden has repeatedly said President Trump “failed to act,” but also admitted to CBS 5 in Arizona, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.” – READ MORE
