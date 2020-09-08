Joe Biden admits his national mask mandate idea is unconstitutional (VIDEO)

On Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted that his proposal to implement a national mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Time and again, Biden has called for a federal mandate and often pointed out how such an action was a prime example of how he would, as president, handle the coronavirus pandemic differently than President Donald Trump.

Biden now says a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional and he wouldn’t do it. This is a full 180-degree reversal. pic.twitter.com/cSxo6Q5LCD — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) September 7, 2020

Biden has repeatedly said President Trump “failed to act,” but also admitted to CBS 5 in Arizona, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.” – READ MORE

