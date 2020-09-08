Joe Biden admits his national mask mandate idea is unconstitutional (VIDEO)

On Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted that his proposal to implement a national mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Time and again, Biden has called for a federal mandate and often pointed out how such an action was a prime example of how he would, as president, handle the coronavirus pandemic differently than President Donald Trump.

Biden has repeatedly said President Trump “failed to act,” but also admitted to CBS 5 in Arizona, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.” – READ MORE

