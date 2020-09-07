Joe Biden Joked In 2013 About China ‘Helping Him’ Politically (VIDEO)

When Joe Biden was Vice President, he told an audience at a US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meeting that he had the “great pleasure” of spending “a fair amount of time with President Xi,” after Xi was made president of China.

“I congratulated him on his elevation, I asked if he could possibly help me,” Biden then joked, in a clip which can still be viewed on the Obama White House YouTube page, according to the NY Post.

NEW (from me) Joe Biden joked about China helping him become president during remarks at the US-China Strategic And Economic Dialogue in Washington DC in 2013https://t.co/ePb0L3iLtp pic.twitter.com/vRZzQHeQ67 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 5, 2020

And as American Thinker frames it: During the 2016 campaign, candidate Trump made a joke about asking Russia for help in finding Hillary Clinton’s deleted (and bleach-bitted) emails from her private server, and that was taken as evidence for launching an FBI investigation and subsequent special counsel probe on non-existent “collusion” with Russia. Yet back in 2013, Joe Biden, whose son was hauled around on Air Force Two to help him make lucrative deals with foreign powers including China, openly “joked” about asking Beijing for help becoming president, and we are only hearing of it this weekend – READ MORE

