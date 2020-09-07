Surveillance Camera Captures ‘Huge Pile Of Mail’ Dumped In California Parking Lots (VIDEO)

Several bags of mail were dumped in two Glendale, California parking lots, with one dumping caught by a surveillance camera, according to KTLA.

The second incident was captured on video outside 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics.

“It happened early in the morning, 5:40, and it was a Budget rental, big truck, that backed up to the parking lot. And they’re like, slowly, one by one, they’re dropping the packages,” said Lilia Serobian, one of the owners of the spa, adding that the “huge pile” contained various sizes of packages, and all of it was US mail.

According to the report, a spa employee found the pile of boxes and envelopes in the parking lot, after which police were called to the scene. A USPS manager collected the mail. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --