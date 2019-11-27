Joe Biden Hints at Possible VP Nominee Choices for His 2020 Ticket

At a town hall, Biden was asked who his vice presidential pick would be if he wins the Democratic nomination.

“You. Are you available?” Biden joked to the questioner, before giving a serious answer.

Biden didn’t name anyone specifically but said there are a number of people who are qualified.

“I could start naming people but the press will think that’s who I picked,” he said, before obliquely referring to several potential candidates.

His list included “the former assistant attorney general who got fired,” referring to Sally Yates; “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia,” referring to Stacey Abrams; and “the two senators from the state of New Hampshire,” referring to U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. – READ MORE