WATCH: Dems Think Impeachment Is a Loser Politically, CNN Correspondent Says

CNN senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Tuesday said 2020 candidates and Democratic voters are avoiding impeachment talk because they think it will hinder their election chances.

“You talk to some Democratic voters out there, as I have,” Zeleny said on Inside Politics. “And you watch what Democratic presidential candidates are talking about, it’s not this. They do not believe this is a winner for them in November.”

Zeleny added that candidates will be unable to avoid the issue, predicting the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump will lead the political conversation next year. – READ MORE